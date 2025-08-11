Mother bear desperately tries to revive cub hit by speeding car, internet demands action

A heartbreaking video from Madhya Pradesh has left social media users emotional, capturing the anguish of a mother bear whose cub was struck by a speeding vehicle. Shared on X by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the clip shows the bear frantically nudging her injured cub lying still on the road, as another cub clings tightly to her back. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan’s video showed a grieving bear mother attempting to save her cub hit by a speeding vehicle on a forest stretch.(X/@ParveenKaswan)

Watch the clip here:

Kaswan shared the clip with a poignant reminder, writing, “Such a sad visual. Remember, wildlife has first right of way through forest roads. A bear mother tries to hold up her cub which was hit by a speeding vehicle on Shahdol’s Gohparu to Jaitpur road in MP, while another cub clings to her back.” The scene has been described by many as one of the most heart-wrenching examples of how reckless driving can devastate wildlife.

Outpouring of grief and calls for action

The video has already garnered more than 62k views, prompting an outpouring of grief and frustration from viewers. One user commented, “Heart breaking. How can we prevent this? Also, can there not be medical arrangements in known wildlife intense areas that quickly cater to injured animals? Most of these injuries are curable if addressed in time.”

Another expressed anger at reckless driving through forest stretches, saying, “Very sad. Strict speed limits with end to end tracking in forest areas with heavy fines for those who flout it needs to be implemented.” Several others echoed the same sentiment, with one remarking, “This is killing me. Did the cub get vet help?”

Many simply expressed sorrow at the helplessness of the moment. “It is truly heartbreaking to see such a moment of loss,” one person wrote, while another reflected, “Truly heartbreaking… a reminder that our roads through forests are their homes first, ours second.” There were also messages of hope, as one user said, “This is very sad… hope the cub got help.”