Saw the viral video of a bear jumping on a trampoline? Turns out it is AI

Artifical intelligence (AI) and creativity have once again fooled the internet. A recent video showing a huge bear happily bouncing on a trampoline went viral on Instagram and other social media platforms. Many people believed it was real and were amazed by how happily the bear jumped, flipped and enjoyed. A debate sparked after a trampoline bear video was found to be AI-generated.(@ecosapiens/Instagram)

The short video seemed like it was filmed in someone’s yard with a ring camera It showed a bear climbing onto a trampoline, then bouncing and rolling around just like a person would. People shared the video widely, calling it “cute” and “unbelievable".

Instagram user spots AI in viral clip:

One Instagram creator, @showtoolsai, known for spotting AI-generated videos online, claimed that the bear on the trampoline video was not real. In a video breakdown, he explained why he believed the clip was AI-generated.

He pointed out that the clip appeared to be from a ring camera, which is often used in AI videos. He also noted that the bear’s paw movements looked unnatural, and the ball on the trampoline didn’t move as it should when the bear bounced.

The internet was stunned after learning that the bear video was AI-generated, sparking a wave of strong reactions online.

Check out the viral video here:

Viral trend behind AI and animal videos:

Another user, Justine Moore, who creates and shares AI-generated videos on X (formerly Twitter), also shared the viral bear video.

In her post, she pointed out that two types of AI animal videos are currently going viral on platforms like Reels and TikTok. The first type shows cats bringing home or interacting with an unexpected friend, and the second type features animal visitors jumping on trampolines, often with surprising or funny endings.

Moore added that the bear video fits into this trend and even shared tips on how to create similar AI clips using simple tools and prompts.