Mother reuniting with her son after 1.5 years will leave you teary-eyed

Living far away from one's family can be a challenging experience, as individuals truly understand the hardships of life without their loved ones. There are numerous instances when people deeply miss their homes and yearn to reunite with their families. As the longing intensifies, some individuals choose to surprise their families by visiting them. Recently, a heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, capturing one such moment. An Instagram user named Anzil shared a video that showcases his delightful reunion with his family. Mom and son reunite after 1.5 years.(Instagram/@anzil_a)

“Reuniting with the ones who mean the world to me! After a year and a half away, I surprised my fam with a heartfelt visit. Their reaction is everything!” wrote Anzil in the caption. The video shows him entering his home and meeting his family members one by one. All of them seem to be in shock. Once he goes to his mother, she is pretty taken aback and collapses on the ground while crying.

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 12 million times. Many have also commented on the clip.

An individual wrote, “My eyes are filled with tears." A second added, "Please someone stop cutting onions." "The joy a mother gets when she misses her children cannot be expressed in words," shared a third.