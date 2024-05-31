Mother slams doctors for failing to notice raisin stuck in her sick toddler’s nose for 3 months
The parents claimed that they had been visiting doctors for months about the kid’s health issues, which were caused by a raisin stuck in her nose.
Doctors in Scotland recently treated a little girl who came to the hospital with signs of infection. Reportedly, the kid had been suffering from pain for the past three months, but several medics failed to find the cause behind her illness. Finally, it was revealed that a raisin stuck inside her nose caused her health issues. The toddler is now recovering well.
The Daily Record, a Scottish media outlet, took to Instagram to share the news. “Doctors treating a toddler who was rushed to hospital with signs of infection discovered that a raisin had been stuck in her nose for three months. Peyton Handley first became unwell in February and was suffering from pain in her face that left her in tears,” the outlet wrote.
According to the outlet, the kid’s parents, Kirsty and Craig, took her to doctors, but many failed to find a proper cause behind her symptoms. Finally, when the mom took the kid to the Glasgow Children's Hospital on May 23, the paediatric staff discovered that her health issues were caused by a “dried fruit lodged in her nasal passage”. According to the mom, the medics found the raising within “minutes”.
The outlet also shared two pictures along with the post. One photo shows a medic performing the procedure on the kid. The other picture shows the raisin that was lodged in her nose.
“We are angry because we asked the doctors to check for a blockage several times, but we were just fobbed off every time. It was as if they couldn’t be bothered with us being there,” Kirsty told the outlet, adding, “The first time we took her, they said it was a throat infection on top of a viral infection, and they gave her a throat spray for it.”
However, the kid didn’t get better and started constantly suffering from cold. A few days later, she also had diarrhoea almost every day.
How do the doctors remove the raisin?
“When we took her to hospital the first doctor who saw her looked up her nose and spotted it straight away. They had it out in 10 minutes,” the mom told the outlet.
“When they removed it, they said it had tissue growing around it. They said Peyton had become ill and run down because her body was fighting an infection caused by it. Her immune system was just so weak,” she added.
