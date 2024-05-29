Tamil Nadu doctors remove 4-cm-long needle from 14-year-old’s lung without using knife. Watch
A group of doctors from a private hospital in Tamil Nadu removed a four-cm-long needle from a 14-year-old girl in three and a half minutes.
A group of doctors in Tamil Nadu is receiving tons of praise from social media users after the news of them saving a 14-year-old girl went viral. The doctors performed Bronchoscopy to extract a needle lodged in the teen’s lung.
PTI took to X to share a video along with a brief description. “Doctors of a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur have set a record by removing a four-cm-long needle from a 14-year-old girl's lung without using a knife in three and a half minutes. The girl had swallowed the needle while dressing. Doctors of the hospital used a modern technology called Bronchoscopy to remove the needle,” they wrote.
Take a look at the video here:
Since being shared, the video has collected close to one lakh views - and the numbers are increasing. The share has further accumulated nearly 400 likes. People posted varied comments, including reacting to the video with thumbs-up emoticons.
What did X users say about this video?
“Very good job, I salute all the doctors,” wrote an X user.
“Salute to the doctors,” posted another.
“They are the unsung heroes who heal with their hands and hearts. Salute to these modern-day Gods in white coats for their never-ending commitment to saving lives!” praised a third.
“This is great news,” joined a fourth.
What is Bronchoscopy?
According to a blog published by John Hopkins Medicine, it is a procedure to “look directly at the airways in the lungs using a thin, lighted tube (bronchoscope)”.
“The bronchoscope is put in the nose or mouth. It is moved down the throat and windpipe (trachea), and into the airways. A healthcare provider can then see the voice box (larynx), trachea, and large and medium-sized airways,” the blog further explained.
