Tamil Nadu doctors remove 4-cm-long needle from 14-year-old’s lung without using knife. Watch

A group of doctors in Tamil Nadu is receiving tons of praise from social media users after the news of them saving a 14-year-old girl went viral. The doctors performed Bronchoscopy to extract a needle lodged in the teen’s lung. The image (L) shows the needle inside the teen’s lung, and the photo (R) shows it after extraction. (X/@PTI_News)

PTI took to X to share a video along with a brief description. “Doctors of a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur have set a record by removing a four-cm-long needle from a 14-year-old girl's lung without using a knife in three and a half minutes. The girl had swallowed the needle while dressing. Doctors of the hospital used a modern technology called Bronchoscopy to remove the needle,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected close to one lakh views - and the numbers are increasing. The share has further accumulated nearly 400 likes. People posted varied comments, including reacting to the video with thumbs-up emoticons.

What did X users say about this video?

“Very good job, I salute all the doctors,” wrote an X user.

“Salute to the doctors,” posted another.

“They are the unsung heroes who heal with their hands and hearts. Salute to these modern-day Gods in white coats for their never-ending commitment to saving lives!” praised a third.

“This is great news,” joined a fourth.

What is Bronchoscopy?

According to a blog published by John Hopkins Medicine, it is a procedure to “look directly at the airways in the lungs using a thin, lighted tube (bronchoscope)”.

“The bronchoscope is put in the nose or mouth. It is moved down the throat and windpipe (trachea), and into the airways. A healthcare provider can then see the voice box (larynx), trachea, and large and medium-sized airways,” the blog further explained.