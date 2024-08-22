MP man bites locals, starts eating raw meat after dog bite, expert says this...

Sonu, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, has caused chaos and panic among people with erratic and unpredictable behaviour. As per reports, it all began when a dog bit Sonu, and it led to him exhibiting violent behaviour towards those surrounding him. After the dog bite, man from Madhya Pradesh started attacking people. (Pexels)

Sonu, who works as a cleaner at the local vegetable market, was bitten by a stray dog about two weeks ago. Since then, his behaviour has taken a worrying turn, with accounts of him attacking individuals in the neighbourhood and even eating raw flesh, reported MoneyControl.com.

According to News18.com, traders at the market have taken steps to address his condition, such as offering medical care and rabies shots. Despite this, Sonu's behaviour remains questionable, causing greater fear among locals. Mohammad Rashid, a vegetable seller, detailed how Sonu began eating raw flesh and acting aggressively following the dog bite. Rashid and other dealers attempted to help Sonu, but he refused additional medical attention and continued to behave strangely. (Also Read: Chilling video shows 15-foot python trying to swallow man alive in Madhya Pradesh)

Another vegetable seller, Narendra Thakur, shared that Sonu bit him when he was shopping for onions. Thakur was treated for his bite and given a shot as a precaution.

Dr Sumit Rawat of Bundelkhand Medical College explained that rabies does not spread from person to person. He stated that if Sonu had been bitten 10 to 12 days prior, rabies might have appeared in a more severe form. Dr Rawat noted that Sonu's current behaviour could be attributed to a psychological illness caused by alcohol consumption. He urged that the public keep a safe distance from Sonu to avoid such accidents.