MP woman finds four dentures in chocolate she got at a birthday party: ‘I felt something crunchy’

What was supposed to be a sweet treat turned into a nightmare for a retired school principal. Mayadevi Gupta found four dentures concealed inside a chocolate she received at a child’s birthday party. MP: The woman found four false teeth in the chocolate she received at a birthday party. (Representative Image)

According to a report by India Today, Gupta found four false dentures in the chocolate from a famous brand. She ate the chocolate days after receiving it from one of the students at the party.

“I got a coffee-flavoured chocolate of a popular brand. After eating the chocolate, I felt something like a crunchy piece of chocolate. But, when I tried to chew it once again, I felt it to be very hard. When I took it out, I was shocked to see it was a set of four false teeth,” India Today quoted Gupta as saying.

The outlet also reported that Gupta is a teacher employed by an NGO in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The NGO hosts birthday parties for children and invites other social workers to attend.

Gupta also filed a complaint with the district food and drug department in Khargone. In response, officials collected chocolate samples from the shop where the purchase was made. These samples will be sent to a laboratory for analysis, according to HL Awasiya, an official from the Food Safety and Drug Administration.

Earlier, a family claimed to have found a dead mouse in Hershey’s chocolate syrup ordered through the quick commerce platform Zepto. Prami Sridhar said three members of her family consumed the contaminated syrup, and one had to receive medical treatment after eating it. However, thecompany has denied the allegations, saying that it is not possible, adding that each product undergoes multiple quality checks and such contamination is not possible.