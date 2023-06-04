MS Dhoni fan prints cricketer’s photo, jersey number on wedding card

Former India skipper MS Dhoni commands a massive global fan following thanks to his exceptional on-field prowess and composed demeanour. And it is not uncommon for fans to go to great lengths to express their adoration for their beloved cricketer, leading to gestures that often go viral online. The latest instance involves a fan who got the cricketer’s photo and jersey number printed on his own wedding card. Yes, you read that right!

Wedding card of MS Dhoni’s fan features the cricketer’s photo and jersey number. (Twitter/@itsshivvv12)

Deepak Patel, a die-hard fan of MS Dhoni hailing from Chattisgarh, has taken his admiration for the legendary cricketer to new heights. Not only does his wedding card features MS Dhoni’s face and jersey number, but it also includes the cricketer’s nickname ‘Thala’ and his favourite dish, reported by HT Bangla.

The picture of the wedding card was shared online by Twitter user Shivsights with the caption, “CSK #yellove the fever isn’t over yet. A fanboy of @msdhoni from #chhattisgarh printed Dhoni face, #Jersey no 7 on his wedding card and invite to the #ChennaiSuperKings captain.”

Take a look at the wedding invitation card here:

After guiding his team to a record-equalling IPL title, MS Dhoni recently underwent knee surgery at a Mumbai-based hospital. “Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and will be released in a day or two. He would be resting for a few days before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL,” a source told PTI. What are your thoughts on the wedding card?

