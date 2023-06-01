MS Dhoni successfully undergoes knee surgery after CSK's fifth title triumph in IPL 2023: Reports

Fresh from guiding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their record-levelling fifth title in the Indian Premier League (IPL), legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has reportedly undergone surgery on his knee on Thursday. Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings outclassed defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the thrilling final of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The 41-year-old had remained in speculation about finishing up his incredible IPL career after the end of the 2023 season. Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has reportedly undergone surgery on his knee(ANI)

However, the Ranchi stalwart had dropped a huge hint about extending his captaincy reign as the leader of the Chennai Super Kings for the 2024 season of the cash-rich league. One of the most successful leaders in the history of the game, former India skipper Dhoni had played the entire season of the T20 tournament with a heavily strapped left knee. Dhoni was earlier seeking expert opinion from sports orthopedics in Mumbai about his dodgy left knee following the conclusion of IPL 2023.

As per the latest developments, Dhoni successfully underwent left knee surgery at a Mumbai-based hospital on Thursday. After masterminding CSK's fifth IPL title triumph, Dhoni had flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad to meet sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. The popular orthopaedic surgeon had performed surgeries on several marquee players in Indian cricket including wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

"Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and will be released in a day or two. He would be resting for a few days before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL," a source told PTI.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had opened up about Dhoni's future with the Chennai-based franchise before successfully undergoing left knee surgery in Mumbai. "Frankly, we are not even thinking on those lines as we haven't reached that stage. It will be completely Dhoni's call. But I can tell you in CSK, we haven't entertained those thoughts," Viswanathan said.

