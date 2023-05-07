MS Dhoni fan’s photo editing request on Twitter gets creative responses

Have you ever had a photo that didn’t turn out how you wanted it to? Maybe someone photobombed you, or the lighting was all wrong. Well, in this era of technology, people either resort to editing such pictures or seek help from others to get the desired result. And this is exactly what this MS Dhoni fan did. She asked netizens to edit a stranger out of her photo. While many followed her instructions, others went above and beyond, creating hilarious edits.

Twitter user Bhumika is holding up a placard. (Twitter/@thisisbhumika)

“Can someone remove this guy in the background?” reads the caption of the picture shared on Twitter. The picture shared by Twitter user Bhumika shows her holding up a placard in the stands. The placard has MS Dhoni’s picture with words “Dhoni ki jhalak, sabse alag” written on it. It was this picture that she wanted people to edit. From superimposing MS Dhoni’s face onto her body to placing her in the middle of the playground, the edits ranged from clever to downright hilarious.

Since being shared on May 3, the tweet has accumulated over 5.7 lakh views and more than 6,500 likes. The share has also raked numerous comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

Earlier, a woman requested tweeple to remove a photobomber in her pic. While many edited out the stranger from the picture, others came up with hilarious fixes.

