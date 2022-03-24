MS Dhoni quits as CSK captain. Wasim Jaffer reacts with Baahubali-related post

MS Dhoni is a name synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings as he has been the captain of the franchise since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. Dhoni on Friday decided to step down from the captaincy of the team and handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja. With Dhoni’s shock announcement, “End of an era” started to trend on Twitter. Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his witty tweets, posted a video from the film Baahubali comparing Dhoni’s situation to the lead character of the film.

Baahubali: The Beginning is an epic action-drama film that released in 2015. Wasim Jaffer’s tweet compared Dhoni to Amarendra Baahubali, the lead character played by Prabhas, as Dhoni has left the captaincy but is still an integral part of the team.

See the tweet below:

Dhoni led CSK to four IPL titles and is the second-most successful IPL captain ever only behind Rohit Sharma who won five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted that Dhoni giving up the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings is truly the end of an era for all those loyal fans with whom he forged a relationship of the kind very few have.

Below are some more tweets paying tribute to MS Dhoni.

With Dhoni in charge, CSK became the most successful IPL franchise of all time, failing to qualify for the playoffs only once in the tournament’s 15-year-long history.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team,” said CSK in a statement.

“Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,” the franchise added in the statement.

What are your thoughts about MS Dhoni quitting as CSK’s captain and is it the end of an era?