MS Dhoni signs fan’s BMW, people call it ‘World’s most valuable car’

A video of MS Dhoni’s interaction with a fan was shared on social media. The clip shows the former Indian Captain signing a fan’s car. What is incredible is how he takes his time to select the perfect place and pen to sign his name.

Instagram user Sumeet Kumar Bajaj posted the video that shows Dhoni signing the car of an individual named Abhishek Kerketta. “MS Dhoni Sir delights Abhishek brother By giving autograph on BMW 740i Series,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show Dhoni entering the backseat of a car. At this point, a man shows him several pens and asks him which one he wants to use. The cricket takes his time to choose one and then carefully signs his name on the backseat.

Take a look at this video of MS Dhoni signing his name on his fan’s car:

The video was shared some 20 hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 2.2 lakh views and counting. The share has also accumulated nearly 27,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video of MS Dhoni?

“So elegant, so beautiful, just looking like a wow,” wrote an Instagram user, referencing a popular social media trend. “Bhai, tum itna lucky kasie ho sakte ho [Bro, how can you be so lucky],” commented another. “Now the car is more expensive,” expressed a third. “I love Mahi,” added a fourth. “This just became world's most valuable car," shared a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart or fire emoticons.

