MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and others get a 1950s spin in viral AI video. Watch

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionised the world of art and creativity. Thanks to AI tools, individuals can now bring their imaginative ideas to fruition in ways never imagined before. Now, a video that has been going viral on social media shows how Indian cricketers might have looked in the 1950s.

The image shows Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's looks from the 1950s. (X/@kohliandmahi)

“We are lucky we witnessed them play!” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram page called ‘Virat and Dhoni’.

The video opens to show a black-and-white picture of Virat Kohli. It then shows Rohit Sharma sporting a coat, followed by MS Dhoni holding a bat and Hardik Pandya flashing a smile for the camera. The video also shows Shubhman Gill, followed by Jasprit Bumrah, who is trying to catch a ball. It ends with AI-generated pictures of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.

Watch the clip featuring the cricketers in the 1950s look here:

The video was shared on September 24 on Instagram. Since then, it has accumulated over 1.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this video:

“Why does Rohit Sharma look like Mohommad Ali?” posted an individual.

Another added, “Gill is looking like Shashi Kapoor.”

“Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni look best,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Still, they look smart.”

“Gill looks damn good,” wrote a fifth.

Earlier, a thread on X (formerly Twitter) went viral. It featured Indian cricketers such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Surya Kumar Yadav as toddlers.

