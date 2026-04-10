Mukesh Ambani hugs son Anant Ambani, feeds cake to bahu Radhika Merchant at birthday bash. Watch

As Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, celebrates his 31st birthday on April 10, social media has been flooded with glimpses of the grand festivities. Among the many viral videos, one particular moment has caught widespread attention as it shows Mukesh Ambani hugging Anant Ambani and feeding cake to Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani celebrated Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday with an emotional hug.(Instagram/manav.manglani)

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(Also read: Ahead of Anant Ambani's 31st birthday, Mumbai's Sea Link lights up with special message. Watch)

The clip shows Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor applauding as Anant Ambani cuts his birthday cake at the launch of Vantara University in Jamnagar. In the video, Mukesh Ambani is seen feeding cake to his daughter in law Radhika Merchant and warmly embracing Anant Ambani, who is also seen touching his father’s feet in a gesture of respect.

The clip was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor applaud as Anant Ambani cuts his birthday cake at the launch of Vantara University in Jamnagar".

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bandra Worli Sea Link lights up {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bandra Worli Sea Link lights up {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The celebrations were not limited to the event venue. Mumbai’s iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link also became part of the birthday tribute. Known for lighting up during special occasions, the sea link was transformed into a glowing spectacle ahead of Anant Ambani’s birthday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The celebrations were not limited to the event venue. Mumbai’s iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link also became part of the birthday tribute. Known for lighting up during special occasions, the sea link was transformed into a glowing spectacle ahead of Anant Ambani’s birthday. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Radhika Merchant kisses Anant Ambani during birthday celebrations, fans call it pure love)

Visuals showed the structure illuminated with projections of Anant Ambani’s face along with the message, “Happy birthday Anant Ambani ji”.

News agency Press Trust of India shared a video of the illumination on X with the caption, “Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated ahead of Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani's birthday. Chairman & Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, will celebrate his 31st birthday on April 10.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Viral celebrations dominate social media

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From celebrity appearances to large scale public displays, Anant Ambani’s birthday celebrations have drawn significant attention online.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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