Mumbai founder recalls spending sleepless monsoon nights in flooded chawl: 'Beautiful rain was not for people like me'

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur has recalled spending countless monsoon nights bailing rainwater out of his chawl home, saying he "hated rains" for 7 years because flooding regularly left his family unable to sleep. Shubham Gune is the founder and CEO of advertising and marketing agency Hinglish. (LinkedIn/Shubham Gune)

Taking to LinkedIn, Shubham Gune, founder and CEO of advertising and marketing agency Hinglish, shared how heavy rainfall would routinely flood his family's home during Mumbai's monsoon season. "I've lived in chawls in Bombay where rainwater would come inside the house. If it rained hard at night, nobody could even dream of sleeping," he wrote.

Gune recalled that the water would first enter through the window, then seep under the door before slowly spreading across the floor. "We would lift the mattress, the clothes, the books, the shoes onto a small table and almirah's top shelf, and then start emptying the house with buckets, fill and throw, fill and throw, till the rain slowed down or the sun came up," he wrote.

He also reflected on how Mumbai's monsoon is often romanticised in films and popular culture. "Mumbai loves to make rain look beautiful. The cutting chai, Marine Drive, wet windows, old film songs. For years, that beautiful rain was not for people like me," he said.

But Gune said that 10 years later, the same rain feels different. "Ten years in this city, and today the same rain falls on a home it cannot enter. The floor stays dry, the night sleep isn't disrupted, and I stand at my window watching the rain slide down the glass, with a thank you in my heart that only the boy who once threw water out of his own house at 2 am would understand," he wrote.

Reflecting on his journey, he added, "The same rain falls differently on different roofs. I have lived under both."

He concluded the post by expressing gratitude for how life had changed. "So when it rains now, I still fold my hands. Only the prayer has changed. Thank you God and all my well wishers for turning my life around. I am eternally grateful," he wrote.