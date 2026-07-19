Mumbai man calls chasing a salary beyond 2 lakh a month a ‘trap’: ‘It’s an endless rat race’

A Mumbai man has sparked a discussion online after claiming that the constant pursuit of a higher salary can turn into a trap, particularly when it begins to affect a person’s health, family life and overall well-being.

A Mumbai man warned that pursuing higher pay could come at the cost of health, family and personal well-being. (Instagram/mohit26091989)

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Mohit Talreja shared his views in a video posted on Instagram, where he advised professionals to stop blindly chasing promotions and bigger pay packages once they reach a financially comfortable position.

The text displayed over the video read, “Very high salary is a trap.”

‘An endless rat race’

Explaining his argument, Talreja said, “A very high salary can become a trap. In India, once your monthly income reaches around ₹2 lakh, you can usually maintain a reasonably comfortable lifestyle. Beyond that point, constantly chasing career growth can pull you into an endless rat race, where competition becomes extremely intense.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said competition at senior levels can become particularly difficult because some professionals are prepared to devote nearly all their time and energy to their careers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said competition at senior levels can become particularly difficult because some professionals are prepared to devote nearly all their time and energy to their careers. {{/usCountry}}

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“At the top, you are often competing with people who are willing to go all in, even if it means sacrificing their health, family life and personal well-being to move ahead. Competing with them may not always be realistic or worthwhile,” he said.

Talreja suggested that professionals should recognise the point at which their income is sufficient to support the lifestyle they want. Instead of continuing to chase titles and increments, he said they could use their time to focus on other important parts of life.

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“That is why, once you reach a level where your income comfortably supports your lifestyle, it may be better to slow down and focus on your health, spend more time with your family and develop skills that do not depend on traditional employment,” he added.

Building an independent source of income

Talreja also advised people to develop skills that could help them earn independently in the future.

“These are skills that can help you generate income independently 10 or 15 years from now without relying on a company or a full-time job. Content creation, for example, is one such skill, and there are many others that people may not yet be aware of,” he said.

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He concluded, “The idea is to identify an independent income-generating skill, build it gradually and focus on your long-term well-being instead of getting trapped in the endless pursuit of a higher salary and a bigger job title.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The video received several reactions, with many viewers agreeing with his observations. “Yes, you're right,” one user wrote. Another suggested, “Once you start earning ₹2 lakh a month, consider starting a business.” A third person commented, “completely agree with you,” while another added, “What you said is absolutely correct.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)