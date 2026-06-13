Mumbai man invests 2.5 lakh per month, says ‘I still feel financially unfulfilled’

A Reddit post has gone viral after a Mumbai-based professional shared that even with high income, disciplined investing and financial stability, he still feels emotionally unfulfilled. The post has sparked a wider discussion online about whether financial success alone is enough to bring job satisfaction and peace of mind. Many users have since weighed in with advice, personal experiences and differing perspectives.

A Reddit post sparks debate on money vs happiness. (Representational Image)

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In the detailed post, the user described his life as financially secure and well planned. He shared that his household income is over ₹3 lakh per month and that the family invests nearly ₹2.5 lakh every month. Explaining his investment pattern, he noted that most of it goes into equity mutual funds, while the rest is spread across instruments like EPF, PPF and SSY.

He also wrote that the family owns a home and has no loans, adding that they have strong family support in Mumbai. “Always born and raised in Mumbai with support system like parents and in laws available very close by,” he mentioned, highlighting a stable personal and financial background.

However, despite this stability, the user said he feels stuck in his professional journey. He shared that while his organisation provides a good work environment and decision-making freedom, salary growth has been slow at around 8 per cent CAGR over the years.

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Describing his long tenure at the company, he wrote that he has worked there for more than a decade. While his role has gained visibility over time, he said the early years lacked recognition and salary progression. “Last few years have good visibility. I am able to deliver the results,” he explained, adding that he now feels more recognised at work.

Despite this, he expressed emotional stress over compensation growth not matching his expectations. He also said he follows structured financial advice and continues to increase his investments annually, but still feels mentally drained.

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The user added that while his personal life remains stable, professional dissatisfaction has started affecting his emotional well-being. He mentioned trying to build a faceless YouTube channel for additional income, but said it has not been very successful so far.

What the internet said

One user advised, “If current organisation doesn’t respect your work, find another which does. Sometimes it takes a while but it’s worth it.”

Another user echoed a similar view, writing, “You can try to look for other opportunities outside your organisation which respects the compensation you really deserve.”

Some users also framed it as a mindset issue rather than a money issue. One comment read, “It’s a spiritual problem buddy, not a financial one. Search yourself.” Another user added, “I think it’s a case of classic middle age crisis. You’ll get over this soon.”

(Also Read: Tourists seen hanging out of moving car in Kasol, viral video sparks intense backlash)

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The discussion highlights how even high-earning professionals can struggle with emotional satisfaction when career growth does not match expectations.