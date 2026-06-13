Tourists seen hanging out of moving car in Kasol, viral video sparks intense backlash

The video was shared on X by user Nikhil Saini. Sharing the clip, Nikhil Saini wrote, “Kya fantasy hai ye kapde khol ke gaadi par ghoomne ki, wo bhi pahadon mein? Ek baar ke liye beach area mein bhi samajh aa jaye, but mountains? Look at the other tourists around, local women are moving nearby too. What kind of shamelessness is this? This behaviour is nowhere to be defended. A few such people end up tarnishing the image of an entire state.”

Tourist behaviour in public places has been under discussion online for some time. A recent video from Kasol in Himachal Pradesh has once again brought the issue into focus. The clip shows tourists hanging outside the windows and sunroof of a moving car on a hilly road. It has drawn criticism from many users who called the behaviour unsafe and irresponsible.

Internet reacts with strong criticism The video triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users calling the stunt dangerous and unacceptable. One user commented, “They are special species. IQ ka fight hai. Otherwise a sensible animal will never do this.” Another wrote, “Police should take action.”

Some users raised broader concerns about tourism safety in hill stations. “Hills have enough tourists to feed their economy. If rule of law is not implemented, day is not far when a riot will take place,” one user said, referring to growing tensions in popular tourist spots. Another commented, “I'm sure many people will agree with me, not saying it as a woman but a person with a family, I have a little fear for my family's safety when I see such people.”

A different user drew comparisons with past experiences, saying, “Have been seeing this since early 90s in hill stations/ touristy spots in Maharashtra. This disease has now reached the Himalayas. Uncouth, uncivilised and despicable to the core.”

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The video has reignited debate over road safety in popular hill destinations, especially on narrow and winding routes used by tourists.