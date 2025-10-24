Mumbai man vows to quit job if Varun Dhawan admits his dad danced better, actor responds

A Mumbai-based man has caught the internet’s attention after posting a playful challenge for Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Taking to Instagram, a man named Siddhartha Dayani shared a video featuring his father, himself, and another man dancing energetically to the track Bijuria from Varun Dhawan’s film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. A Mumbai man vowed to resign if Varun Dhawan praised his dad’s dance.(Instagram)

The text overlay on the clip read, “If Varun Dhawan agrees that my dad danced better than him, I’ll quit my job.” Adding to the humour, Dayani captioned the post, “Varun Dhawan, dad wants flattery, I want freedom. Please accept defeat.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Varun Dhawan joins the fun

The light-hearted video soon went viral, attracting thousands of views and an array of amusing comments. Among them was one that made Dayani’s day — a response from Varun Dhawan himself. The actor commented, “He’s better,” acknowledging the father’s spirited performance.

Dayani wasted no time replying, writing, “@varundvn well… a deal is a deal.” He followed it up with another cheeky comment, “Varun commented. Making my resignation video soon! Follow to stay updated!”

Users can’t stop laughing

Social media users quickly flooded the comment section with witty reactions, adding to the fun. One user teased, “Varun Dhawan commented. Ab kya karoge?” Another chimed in, “Resign email mein kya likhoge?”

Someone even joked, “Myself Varun Dhawan, yes your dance is better than me.” Another user wrote, “No matter what, but uncle rocked.” A fan quipped, “He just wanted to quit his job,” while another urged, “Resignation ka video jaldi bano bhai.”

Another added, “Uncle ne to full confidence se stage le liya.” One more wrote, “If this doesn’t make Varun collaborate with them, I don’t know what will.”