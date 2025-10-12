Mumbai man falls prey to dating app scam, internet says 'News nahi padhte ho kya'

A Mumbai man has shared a harrowing experience on Reddit after allegedly being scammed by a woman he met through an online dating app. In his post titled “Got scammed through dating app,” the man recounted how what began as a casual meetup turned into a costly lesson, leaving him nearly ₹10,000 poorer. The post has gone viral online. (Reddit)

The man shared that he met the woman on the dating app Aisle and decided to meet her spontaneously one evening near Upvan Lake, Thane. After waiting for almost an hour, the woman arrived and suggested they go to a nearby bar. “She asked me to come to a place near there as she got off there,” he wrote. “She was at a place near a bar and suggested we go there since it was close. Dumb me thought - yea, why not and went inside to a big hall with chairs around, music playing but there were very few people.”

The two then went to a place identified on the bill as Paablo Baar and Lounch. The man said that the woman began ordering rounds of premium Blue Label whisky without specifying the quantity, while he stuck to a beer and later a vodka. “She kept on ordering Blue Label until she had 4,” he wrote.

When the bill arrived, the total came to ₹24,000, with an additional ₹2,000 in service charges. “I had only around ₹2,000 for myself and the rest was for the Blue Label,” he said, adding that he eventually paid ₹10,000 under pressure as several waiters “looked like someone you don’t want to mess with.” He claimed others in the bar also appeared to be caught in similar scams.

After the payment, the woman allegedly excused herself, saying she was scared and would leave soon. She then called an auto from a distance and left, cutting off contact.

The Reddit user shared blurred images of both the woman and the bill to warn others. “Sorry guys, I had to take one for myself like this being prey for this fraud,” he wrote.

How did social media react?

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many pointing out that this is a very popular scam on dating apps.

“Bhai tum news aur Reddit nahi padhte ho kya. This scam is very common for past 3-4 years,” one user wrote.

“I had the same women on aisle ask me the same, to come to manpada, I felt something wrong as she was continously asking for bar me drinks pine chalte. I asked about coffee , seems to be interested in drinks and looting peeps,” shared another.

“The thing is I have heard alot of these scams specifically happening in Thane bars. So if a girl is asking you to meet at a pub in Thane, verify twice,” suggested a third user.