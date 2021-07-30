Mumbai Police casts nostalgia spell with ‘shring bring sarvaling’ Instagram post

‘Shring bring sarvaling’ - you probably know all too well which show this line is from. And chances are you’ve already had flashbacks of the time you enjoyed this serial while growing up. Of course, the show is Shararat which was about three women from a family and their magical powers. Well, Mumbai Police has shared a post related to the show and prompted a wave of nostalgia among netizens. And as usual, the post has a special message.

“Unnecessary 'Shararat' with covid guidelines will not be accepted!” says the post shared by Mumbai Police. The image alongside shows the three leading actors from the show - Jia Malhotra played by Shruti Seth, her nani, played by Farida Jalal, and Radha Malhotra, Jia’s mother, played by, Poonam Narula.

“Shring bring sarvaling, mask pehenke bhavishya, vartamaan badling,” says the image. The post is reminder about wearing your mask to keep oneself and others protected during this pandemic.

See the post shared by Mumbai Police below:

Shared over two hour ago, the post has received over 8,000 likes and lots of comments.

“Nostalgic,” shared an individual. “This show used to be my fav,” posted another. “This is next next level thinking,” wrote a third. “I love it,” reacted a fourth.

What do you think about it?