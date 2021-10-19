Mumbai Police’s band is back with musical rendition of another classic Hindi song. Watch

Mumbai Police often takes to Instagram to share various types of posts. From posting advisories to reminding people about pandemic rules, their shares often talk about safety and also spread awareness. Amid these posts, at times they also share musical videos from their in-hour band named Khaki Studio. They present musical rendition of various songs and the videos are incredible to watch. Just like this latest share where they came up with a musical rendition of the famous Hindi classic Mere Sapno Ki Rani.

“Mere Sapno Ki Rani | Khaki Studio | Kishore Kumar | Mumbai Police Band. An evergreen question and an iconic song by Kishore Kumar - "Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Ayegi Tu?" reads a part of the caption shared by the department.

Take a look at the video that may make you say wow:

The post has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 34,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Quite simply the best in India- Policing and everything else,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mumbai police is all-rounder,” posted another. “Nice,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the musical video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON