Mumbai Police’s ‘fizz-y vision’ post conveys an important message about road safety. Seen it yet?
Mumbai Police has won netizens' hearts repeatedly with their creativity by sharing innovative advisory posts. Their recent share stands testament to this notion. This post is not only educating people about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol. It is also entertaining many with its witty use of graphics as well as wordplay.
Mumbai Police shared this image on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts on January 16. The post encompasses three images with some text. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "'Fizz-y' vision? Don't put your safety on the rocks. Avoid getting behind that wheel". Hashtags #AccidentsBrewing, #DontDrinkAndDrive and #RoadSafety have been shared alongside the post.
The first shot shows the driver's view of the road through the windshield. The second and third images show the vision of the driver 'getting fizzy'.
The share communicates that after drinking alcohol the drivers' vision is no longer accurate. Thus, to avoid 'accidents brewing' people should not get behind the wheel after drinking.
Check out the post here:
Since being shared on the Internet, this post received a lot of appreciation from netizens. It currently has more than 11,200 likes and has also garnered many comments on Instagram. It has simultaneously garnered quite a few retweets on Twitter
Here's what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, "Winning hearts one post at a time".
Another individual wrote, "Mumbai Police Instagram handle is on the next level". "Ek hi dil hai... kitne baar jeetoge admin," read one comment under the post.
What are your thoughts on this?
