The image shows Mumbai Police's band.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Mumbai Police’s musical rendition of Aye Watan Tere Liye wows people. Watch

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the video of the amazing musical rendition of Aye Watan Tere Liye by a group of policemen.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 11:04 AM IST

If you are someone who regularly follows Mumbai Police's Instagram page, then you may be aware of the various posts they often share. Besides advisories, they - at times - also share incredible performances by the department's musical band called Khaki Studio. A few days ago their rendition of Bella Ciao mesmerised people. They are back again with a music performance of the song Aye Watan Tere Liye from the 1996 film Karma.

“Aye Watan Tere Liye | Khaki Studio | Karma | Mumbai Police Band. Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Aye Watan Tere Liye! #KhakiStudio elevates the patriotic spirit with a pleasing rendition of Aye Watan Tere Liye from Karma,” Mumbai Police wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the post to enjoy the musical performance:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 78,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome,” posted another. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Story Saved
