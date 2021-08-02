Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

If you follow Mumbai Police’s social media accounts, you are probably familiar with the fun and relatable examples from different movies and TV shows to spread awareness about an important issue. Their recent post is no different and if you’re a Harry Potter fan you will definitely give a shoutout for the department’s creativity.

“The mask’s hoping to do some good in the world,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The image shows a screengrab of a scene from Harry Potter and the chamber of secrets where Ron Weasley gets a howler from his mother Molly for stealing the flying family car Ford Anglia. We advise you to read the text in the post in Molly Weasley’s voice for some extra giggles.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 31, the post has garnered over 9,700 likes and several reactions from netizens. While many appreciated the Harry Potter reference regarding the advisory post, others found the share to be apt and relatable.

“Is it only me who is reading this in Molly’s voice,” asked an Instagram user. “I can hear the scream after that howler,” commented another. “The admin is definitely a Potterhead,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this post?