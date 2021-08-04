Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai Police uses Khali’s video involving a helmet to convey this important message

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Mumbai Police shared the video of Khali with an important message.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Mumbai Police often uses interesting and creative ways to convey their messages or spread awareness. Just like their latest share involving Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali. Taking to Instagram, the department shared a video of the wrestler involving a helmet. They also shared an important message on traffic awareness along with the video.

“The ‘Great Khali’ knows that without a proper helmet, yeh ride ‘khali’ itne hi duur ja sakti hai!” they wrote. The video was originally shared on Rana’s Instagram page a few days ago.

Take a look at the post shared by Mumbai Police:

The post, since being shared some 22 hours ago, has gathered more than 57,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. A few also praised Mumbai Police’s creativity.

“Love the concept,” wrote an Instagram user. “Great message,” shared another. Some also posted laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police?

