Mumbai woman revisits dog she fed amid lockdown; video will melt your heart

Published on Oct 05, 2022

A woman revisited the dog she fed during lockdown. This video will tug at your heartstrings.

This dog recognised the woman who used to feed him.(Instagram/@straydogfeederandheri)
By Vrinda Jain

Almost three years ago, our lives came to a pause. The Covid-19 outbreak has affected many lives. And it was not just us; our four-leg friends were also in distress. For them, suddenly, no one was out on the streets and no one to look after them. However, many good samaritans came forward in these challenging times and joined forces to help the strays. Priyanka Chaubal, a resident of Mumbai, was among those who had helped to feed the stray dogs amid the lockdown.

Recently, Priyanka Chaubal revisited the dogs she supported during that time, and her experience will tug at your heartstrings. Chaubal uploaded a short video where she told people that she missed the bus to her office. After that, she visited a nearby temple and found one of the dogs she had fed during the lockdown. As she went over to the dog, it took no time to recognise her. She even fed the dog some of the biscuits she had in her bag. In the post's caption, Cahubal wrote, "Even after years, they recognise us. They are so loyal; definitely, they deserve all our love. "

Take a look at Priyanka Chaubal feeding the stray dogs here:

Since this video was shared on Instagram, it has garnered more than four lakh times. The video also has 65,000 likes and several comments. One of the Instagram users wrote, "They never ever forget someone who has ever kept a hand on their head with love. Feeding is a huge thing; these lovely souls are beautiful." Another user said, "This proves that everything happens for a reason." Someone even said, "You have the biggest pure heart, sister. Respect from the bottom of my heart." "Dogs never forget their people," said a fourth.

Sign out