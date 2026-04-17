Mumbai woman says she lives on 18,000 a month, internet stunned by 11.5K rent: ‘Possible hi nahi hai’

A woman living in Mumbai has sparked curiosity online after claiming that she manages her monthly expenses on less than ₹18,000 while living alone in the city. The claim, which many users found surprising given Mumbai’s reputation for high living costs, quickly gained attention on social media.

A woman detailed her low-cost Mumbai living, sparking disbelief.(Instagram/corporategirlie_shreya)

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(Also read: Mumbai woman paying ₹1.2 lakh rent for Andheri West flat says she's a 'stay at home daughter', internet reacts)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Shreya Gan, shared a video detailing her expenses. “Come on, today I will tell you how much my monthly expense is while living alone in Mumbai. I live in a rented 1RK, the rent of which is ₹11.5K. Then the electricity bill comes to around ₹300 to ₹400 and mobile recharge is ₹300. For office travel, I use the local and sometimes, including auto-taxi, around ₹500 is spent. Groceries are ₹1500 to ₹1800, and yes, some online shopping is also done, so around ₹2000. Other miscellaneous expenses are around ₹1000. So overall, I spend ₹17.5K to ₹18K in a month while living alone,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Monthly expenses while living alone in Mumbai”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Monthly expenses while living alone in Mumbai”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts with disbelief {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts with disbelief {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the video received attention, many viewers expressed scepticism, particularly about the rent mentioned in the breakdown. Several users pointed out that rents in Mumbai are typically much higher, especially for even a small 1RK apartment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the video received attention, many viewers expressed scepticism, particularly about the rent mentioned in the breakdown. Several users pointed out that rents in Mumbai are typically much higher, especially for even a small 1RK apartment. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, “Itna kam rent kaunse area mein mila? Because usually, a 1RK in Mumbai costs ₹25,000 to ₹30,000.” Another commented, “Yeh ₹11,500 ka rent Mumbai mein kahan mil raha hai?” echoing the disbelief.

(Also read: Mumbai woman paying ₹54,000 rent in America finds ‘second mother’ in Japanese landlady: ‘She is a sweetheart’)

Some responses were more direct, with a user asking, “Yeh kaunsa Mumbai hai? 1RK ₹11.5k mein?” Another added, “How come rent is so less,” while someone else stated, “Mumbai mein possible hi nahi hai.”

A few users also highlighted how unusual such a budget sounds for the city, with one remarking, “This sounds difficult! It is so cheap.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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