'My career was over at 30': Kolkata woman restarts journey after 10-year break, lands global marketing role

Turning 30 did not feel like a milestone for Subhasree Mukherjee. It felt like the end of a dream. After spending years preparing for government exams while caring for her ailing father, the B.Tech graduate realised she had crossed the age limit for many opportunities she had hoped would change her life.

New mother gets job after 10-year career gap. (Subhasree Mukherjee)

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"I cried a lot during that phase because I genuinely felt my career was over," the 32-year-old told HindustanTimes.com.

Graduating in 2016, she had expected to begin working like many of her classmates. Instead, her father's brain surgery changed everything. Family responsibilities took priority, and the years slipped by.

One comment stayed with her.

A school friend, after learning she was unemployed, told her mother that if there was ever any work, Subhasree could assist her.

"When my mother told me about that conversation, it hurt deeply. I wondered whether I would ever reach a position where people would respect me professionally," she said.

A conversation with a college senior eventually pointed her towards digital marketing, an idea she returned to years later when she decided to give herself one more chance.

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By then, Subhasree had spent years putting everyone else's needs before her own. She had undergone ovarian surgery, got married, become a mother and continued caring for her family.

Just 97 days after giving birth, she decided to learn digital marketing and enrolled in a programme by Kraftshala, balancing her studies with caring for her newborn.

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Her classroom existed between feeding schedules and sleepless nights. Most days ended only at 2 am or 3 am.

"There were many times when I thought of quitting. I made myself a promise that I would not leave my desk until I understood the concept in front of me," she told HindustanTimes.com.

Months of studying soon began to reflect in her interviews. After interviewing with several companies, she secured a role as a Programmatic Advertising Trainee at one of the world's leading marketing and communications groups. She currently earns ₹25,000 a month during probation, with her annual package set to rise to ₹4.5 lakh after confirmation.

The offer letter that left her family in tears

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The shortlisted email arrived while she was eating momos with her husband.

"I calmly told my husband, 'I have been hired.' He immediately started celebrating, while I took a minute to process what had happened. Then I broke down in tears," she recalled.

Her husband later distributed sweets among his colleagues, especially after hearing people question why his wife wanted to study after becoming a mother.

The most emotional moment came when she handed the offer letter to her father.

After brain surgery, multiple angioplasties and a stroke, he now struggles to speak and sometimes even forgets his daughter's name. But when he held the offer letter, he cried.

"He had always believed I would do something meaningful with my life. Seeing him hold that letter is a moment I will never forget," she said.

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Today, Subhasree lives by one sentence that carried her through labour, motherhood and her career comeback: "The moment you feel like quitting, remember that you are closest to your goal."

She hopes her journey reminds others that a career break does not erase talent or potential. With the right opportunity, careers can always be restarted.