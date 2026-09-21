‘My first friend at work’: Employee shares heartwarming bond with security guard

Starting a new job can feel unfamiliar, especially when you have just moved to a new city. For one employee, a small interaction with a security guard on her first day slowly turned into a warm workplace bond.

Workplace friendship between employee and security guard wins hearts. (Instagram/@life.with.koko.mp4)

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The video was shared on Instagram by user Komal Kothawale, who spoke about her bond with the security guard at her new workplace in Pune. She said he was probably her “first friend at work” and recalled how their connection began on her very first day.

How their friendship began

Komal said she had moved from Goa to Pune for her new job and arrived at the office carrying two or three luggage bags. Since she could not take them inside, she asked the security guard if she could leave the bags in their office until the evening.

“Without any hesitation, he immediately agreed and kept my bags safely the whole day,” she wrote.

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After that, the two made it a point to greet each other every day. Their conversations gradually went beyond simple greetings, with the two often talking about work and life in the city.

Komal also reflected on the working conditions of security guards. She said they do not get a regular day off and usually get leave only when they need to return to their villages.

She described this as a “sad reality check” and said the experience made her think about how differently people experience work and everyday life.

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Watch the full video below:

‘He seemed very happy for me’

Komal usually leaves the office late, but one day she had to leave early because she was travelling to her hometown. Knowing that the security guard would be surprised to see her leave early, she decided to capture his reaction.

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In the video, he appears surprised and happy to see her leaving earlier than usual.

“Somehow it felt like, although he doesn’t get off work so easily, he seemed very happy for me,” she wrote.

Komal said the moment reminded her of the importance of having conversations with people around us. She added that such interactions can make us realise how privileged we are, while also reminding us that life is not easy for everyone.

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The post received warm reactions from viewers, with many appreciating the simple bond between the employee and the security guard.

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One person wrote, “He notices small things related to you.”

Another simply called the moment “wholesome.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)