'My old passport never had it': Woman puzzled by detail on renewed Indian passport

A seemingly small detail on a newly renewed passport has sparked curiosity online. An X user shared her confusion after noticing a tiny rectangle at the bottom of her passport, a feature that was missing from her older document. Her question quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom stepped in to explain its purpose. A routine passport renewal led to an unexpected discovery. (X/@poojaofficial5)

Woman spots unusual detail on renewed passport The post was shared by X user Pooja, who admitted that a small symbol on her renewed passport left her puzzled.

"I just got my passport renewed and noticed this strange little rectangle at the bottom," she wrote. She explained that her previous passport did not have the feature, which immediately caught her attention.

"The funny thing is, my old passport never had it. I kept staring at it for a while, wondering what it was," she said.

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Pooja went on to speculate about its purpose, asking whether it could be "a new security feature", "some kind of hidden tracking code" or something related to passport verification and identification. While the symbol appeared simple, she noted that it was "the kind of detail that instantly makes you curious".

She then turned to fellow users for answers, asking, "Do you know what this rectangle at the bottom of a passport is actually used for?"

Take a look: