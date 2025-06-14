'My role eliminated at Tesla again': Employee claims she was laid off, exposes grim state of job market

A recruiter who claimed she was laid off by Tesla not once but twice has shared a raw post about the harsh realities of the current job market, and her post resonated with many. In her post, she talked about burnout, loyalty, and resilience. A woman’s post claiming she was fired from Tesla has sparked chatter on LinkedIn. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Rizky Sabriansyah)

“Well... here we are again. My role was eliminated at Tesla today — for the second time,” she wrote, adding how getting laid off from the same company for the second time made her feel.

“And while I wish I could say I was shocked, I’m not. The first time, I was six months pregnant and flooded with sadness and self-doubt. This time? It’s more of a quiet madness — the kind that comes from realizing that no matter how dedicated, how available, how badge-in-office-present you are, sometimes it’s just not enough. Especially in this job market, especially in recruiting,” she continued.

She expressed that her experience showed that being exhausted doesn't make one safe, loyalty doesn’t ensure stability, and overachieving may only accelerate the inevitable. She also revealed that amid all the hardships, the one thing that helped her keep going was her resilience.

A woman's post on getting fired from Tesla for the second time. (Screengrab (LinkedIn))

How did social media react?

A recruiter posted, “Girl, YOU are amazing, and I’m hiring a recruiter right now! WFH but Austin-based. Send me a message with your resume, and we can chat.” Another added, “I have felt these exact feelings; remember to stay positive and maintain your self-belief. Good luck in your search.”

A third remarked, “It’s rough out there for recruiting folks! Hang in there.” A fourth wrote, “You are an amazing recruiter who ALWAYS goes above and beyond for the candidates and the company. I’m sure there’s a better opportunity waiting for you just around the corner. Hat’s off to your resilience, and I wish you the best. Please feel free to reach out if I can be of any help.