Mysterious low-flying Boeing plane in Bengaluru leaves internet guessing. Watch video
Apr 04, 2024 01:42 PM IST
X users wondered if it was a pilot-training exercise.
A video capturing a Boeing flying at low altitude over Bengaluru left a section of users on X (formerly Twitter) perplexed, sparking speculation whether it was part of a military drill or pilot-training exercise.
"Really low flying plane circling Bangalore near Koramangala / Indiranagar area. This is the 6th circle. Comes really close to ground then takes off again without touching. Military exercise?" Bengaluru resident Hemant Mohapatra wrote on X on Wednesday evening, sharing a 12-second clip taking at night.
Watch the video here:
A few users said that the airstrip of the old airport in Bengaluru, in HAL area, operates as training field for commercial pilots.
