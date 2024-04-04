Mysterious low-flying Boeing plane in Bengaluru leaves internet guessing. Watch video

A video capturing a Boeing flying at low altitude over Bengaluru left a section of users on X (formerly Twitter) perplexed, sparking speculation whether it was part of a military drill or pilot-training exercise. A resident captured the shot of the Boeing taking circles in Bengaluru. (X/@MohapatraHemant)

"Really low flying plane circling Bangalore near Koramangala / Indiranagar area. This is the 6th circle. Comes really close to ground then takes off again without touching. Military exercise?" Bengaluru resident Hemant Mohapatra wrote on X on Wednesday evening, sharing a 12-second clip taking at night.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch the video here:

A few users said that the airstrip of the old airport in Bengaluru, in HAL area, operates as training field for commercial pilots.