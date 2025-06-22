Mysterious white sphere crashes into Indiana street during storm, turns out to be...

An Indiana neighbourhood was left in shock when a large white sphere, later identified as a radome, suddenly came crashing down onto a residential street during a powerful storm that swept across the Midwest on Wednesday night, reported the New York Post. Radomes are designed to shield radar systems and antennas from harsh conditions.(X/@Stuntman_Mik3)

The mysterious object, which resembled something out of a sci-fi film, sparked confusion and concern among residents who initially couldn’t identify it. According to neighbours who spoke to CBS4, the dome had apparently blown away from a nearby property during the extreme weather.

What are Radomes?

Radomes are designed to shield radar systems and antennas from harsh conditions. They are typically used in aviation and military settings. This particular one had visible scuff marks from the fall, and a side hatch was found partially open.

“It kinda looks like an eyeball,” observed CBS4 news anchor Chelsea Helms.

The aerospace and defence company V2X, which has a facility located about a mile from where the object landed, later confirmed the radome belonged to them. However, the circumstances surrounding its unexpected flight remain unclear.

“I think it probably got turned over and caught in the wind and unfortunately, it flew away. We’re really thankful no one got hurt or anything. No one got injured. But that’s what it is, I can confirm it’s not an alien satellite or an alien spaceship,” said Andrew Belush, a site executive at V2X.

The company clarified that the radome had not been in use and was stored off to the side of their building before the storm hit.

The bizarre incident adds to a string of strange environmental occurrences in the last year. In late 2024, residents of New Jersey reported seeing inexplicable drone fleets hovering across the skies for weeks. More recently, in February, beaches in Florida were littered with black tar balls, raising health concerns and questions about environmental safety.