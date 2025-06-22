Canadian rapper slammed for dressing up as Maa Kali in explicit video: ‘Stop appropriating Hindu culture’

Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis has come under fire for dressing up as the Hindu goddess Maa Kaali in an explicit music video. Tommy Genesis – whose real name is Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj – released the video for her song True Blue one day ago, immediately facing a slew of negative comments for her portrayal of the Hindu goddess. Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis has sparked a row with her music video 'True Blue'

The Canadian rapper, who is of Tamil and Swedish descent, was once called “the internet's most rebellious underground rap queen” by Dazed magazine. Her decision to wear blue body paint, gold jewellery and a bindi for her latest music video did not go down well with a section of the internet.

While Hindus slammed her for appropriating their culture and for her objectionable portrayal of Maa Kali, the presence of a Christian cross in the video also raised eyebrows.

Tommy Genesis music video

The song True Blue is part of Tommy Genesis’s upcoming album, Genesis. On Saturday, the rapper and model released the music video which shows her dressed up as Goddess Kali - the Hindu goddess associated with destruction, transformation, and time.

In the video, she was seen wearing a gold maang tikka, a stack of gold bangles, and a gold necklace. Her body was painted blue and a red bindi adorned her forehead. The rapper also wore a gold bikini and golden stilettos. In her now-viral music video, she was seen licking the crucifix at one point and folding her hands in ‘namaste’ at another.

Video faces massive backlash

The video faced criticism from several quarters, with one person noting, “Somehow you've managed to offend Christians and Hindus in the same video. Achievement.”

“This is blasphemy, It has become fashion to hurt Hindu sentiments. Even she knows no one will object,” wrote one X user. “She not only mocked Christianity but also Hinduism and Indian culture. Shameless,” another said.

The backlash was similar on Instagram.

“Ah yes, nothing says spiritual awakening like a bindi at Coachella and chanting mantras between mimosas. Our centuries-old traditions could spice up your weekend vibe! Have some shame and remove it,” said one Instagram user.

“Appropriating Hindu culture is a new trend for these so-called Westerners,” another opined.

“This is pathetic. Stop appropriating Hindu culture for mere likes,” a user added.