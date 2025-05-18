Miss World contestants visit sacred Telangana temple dressed in traditional lehenga, bindi and gajra. Watch

The 72nd Miss World pageant is all set to conclude on May 31, with its grand finale set to be held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Telangana, where Miss World 2025 will be crowned. Telangana is hosting Miss World this year. As part of the event’s cultural itinerary, the beauty pageant contestants visited a temple in Telangana to experience the state’s rich cultural heritage. Miss World contestants were given cultural tokens on the visit. (Instagram/@missworld)

Where did the contestants visit?

The Miss World contestants, clad in traditional Indian lehengas, visited the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, which is 65 km away from Hyderabad. The deity of the temple is Lord Narasimha, the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The beauty queens were dressed by the label myRiti, all in vibrant Narayanpet handloom and Gadwal lehengas.

The traditional dresses also pay homage to Telangana’s rich textile heritage. For accessories, they were adorned with gajras, bindis, mang tika, and bangles, ticking off all the boxes of a complete, traditional Indian look from head to toe.

A cultural experience

The contestants were treated to a holistic cultural experience at the temple. Upon arrival, they participated in a traditional Deeparadhana ceremony, an auspicious lamp-lighting ritual. Afterwards, they were given a tour of the temple's holy grounds. It was a complete cultural engagement, as the contestants watched a live Bharatanatyam performance and also took part in a darshan and pooja ceremony. Each contestant was presented with an idol of Lord Narasimha as a token of the visit.

Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, commented, “The visit to Yadadri gave our contestants a glimpse into India’s spiritual heritage. Engaging with local traditions broadens their cultural understanding.”

This visit to Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple was a part of Miss World's ongoing efforts to celebrate cultural diversity and appreciation.