Mystery shrouds death of Indian man at Phuket music festival, no wounds on body

A 28-year-old Indian national has died under mysterious circumstances after attending the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Thailand, prompting a police investigation and a detailed forensic examination. The incident occurred during the early hours of January 18, Sunday, in Phuket, where the three-day music festival attracted thousands of national and international tourists. The Indian man had been attending the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Thailand's Phuket.

The incident has raised questions about what led to the young man’s sudden collapse and death at one of Asia’s biggest electronic music events.

Indian man dies in Phuket The deceased has been identified as one Mr Jaisaksham, a 28-year-old Indian citizen. According to a report in Asean Now, he was taken to Thalang Hospital in Phuket’s Thalang district late on Saturday night after exhibiting alarming behaviour following his visit to the Electric Daisy Carnival.

Despite medical intervention, he was later pronounced dead. Police investigating the case say there were no visible signs of assault or wounds on his body.

Erratic behaviour reported after festival visit Investigators said Jaisaksham had attended the Electric Daisy Carnival event being held in Cherng Talay, where thousands of local and international music fans had gathered. Witnesses told police that after leaving the festival grounds, he appeared disoriented and agitated.

He reportedly lost control of his faculties and went on to damage property along Bandon–Choeng Thale Road, including several parked vehicles near Wat Somphan Rang.

Emergency responders were called to the scene after members of the public raised concerns about his condition and behaviour.

Collapse and death at hospital Rescue workers transported the tourist to Thalang Hospital, where doctors found that he was suffering from shock. Police said that he lost consciousness shortly after being admitted. Despite efforts by medical staff, he died at the hospital. The attending physician was unable to immediately determine the cause of death.

An initial external examination of the body revealed no visible injuries, wounds or signs of physical assault, according to police officials handling the case.

Autopsy ordered Given the unclear circumstances surrounding the death, authorities ordered a post-mortem examination. Mr Jaisaksham’s body was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where forensic specialists will conduct a detailed autopsy. Police said the examination will help establish the precise cause of death and determine whether substances, underlying medical conditions or other factors played a role.

Thai authorities have informed the Indian embassy, which is coordinating with local officials to notify the victim’s family. Arrangements will be made for relatives to collect the body and carry out religious rites once the forensic procedures are completed.