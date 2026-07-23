Nagaland man sends 150 pizzas worth 68,000 to CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar: ‘The least I could do'

As thousands of students continue protesting in Delhi over the NEET paper leak controversy, a man from Nagaland is winning hearts online for ordering 150 pizzas worth nearly ₹68,000 for demonstrators gathered at Jantar Mantar.

The man shared that he felt sad for not being able to join the ongoing CJP protest in Delhi. (Instagram/@adiespoems)

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Taking to Instagram, the man who goes by @adiespoems on the platform shared that he felt sad for not being able to join the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi. So, to show his support, he ordered 150 Domino's Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas worth ₹67,734 and instructed the delivery executive to distribute them to anyone who had not eaten.

"Tonight, I couldn't enjoy my own dinner with the grief that I couldn't be there in the protest, and my fellow brothers and sisters are there starving," he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining his decision, the man said he was sitting in Nagaland while thousands of students were protesting in Delhi. "I'm sitting here in Nagaland, while thousands of students are at Jantar Mantar, far away from home, fighting for what they believe is a better future and a fairer education system. I couldn't be there with them, so this was the least I could do," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining his decision, the man said he was sitting in Nagaland while thousands of students were protesting in Delhi. "I'm sitting here in Nagaland, while thousands of students are at Jantar Mantar, far away from home, fighting for what they believe is a better future and a fairer education system. I couldn't be there with them, so this was the least I could do," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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He also shared that when the Domino's delivery partner called to ask whom the order should be handed over to, he gave a simple instruction. "Please just give it to anyone who hasn't eaten."

He said the delivery executive paused before responding. "Aap toh bhagwan ho un logo ke liye," the delivery partner told him.

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The remark, he said, deeply moved him. "Maybe he was thinking about the students. Maybe he has siblings or children studying. I don't know his story, but his words reminded me that this movement affects far more people than those standing at the protest site," he added.

He clarified that he was not sharing the post to seek praise but to encourage others to help in whatever way they could. "I'm not posting this to show off. I'm posting this because I want people to know that you don't have to be in Delhi to help... No act of kindness is ever too small," he wrote.

The post included screenshots of the Domino's order, showing that 150 Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas were ordered on July 22 at around 4.30 pm for delivery to Jantar Mantar. According to the screenshots, the pizzas cost ₹64,650. After taxes, restaurant charges and delivery fees were added, the final bill came to ₹67,734.

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(Also Read: 'Kha lijiye sir': CJP protesters offer pizza to RAF personnel at Jantar Mantar, win praise)

Social media reactions

The gesture received widespread appreciation online, with many praising the man for supporting the protesters despite being unable to attend in person.

"Bro didnt order a regular Farmhouse. He added Cheese burst as well and thats the best combo. Respect," one user wrote.

"People like you restore faith in humanity. May God reward your kindness a thousandfold and bless you beyond measure for everything you're doing," commented another.

"We are proud of you. You did a marvelous work. Let's all join our hand together to raise our voice," wrote a third user.

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