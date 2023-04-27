Nagaland Minister joins folk dancers at an event, steals the show. Watch

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along showed off his dance moves as he grooved alongside the folk dancers at an event in the state. He later shared the video on Twitter with a witty caption. The clip is swiftly gaining traction on the Internet and has turned into a source of entertainment for many.

The image shows Temjen Imna Along grooving with the folk dancers at an event. (Twitter/@AlongImna)

“Ye Baburao ka nahi Temjen Ka Style Hai. Nagaland Mein Kuch Kuch Nahin, Bohut Kuch Hota hai..! Aao Kabhi Nagaland Pe (This is not Baburao’s but Temjen’s style. Many things happen in Nagaland. Visit Nagaland sometime,” wrote Temjen Imna Along while sharing a video on Twitter. The video opens to show dancers performing folk dance donning traditional attires. As the video progresses, the minister matches steps with the folk dancers, showcasing his dance skills.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a day ago on Twitter. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 1.8 lakh views. Additionally, the video has also received over 10,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

A Twitter user expressed their admiration with, “This is so beautiful,” while another commented, “Fabulous.” A third posted, “Awesome.” “I took part in naga dance when I was a kid,” shared a fourth. A few even expressed that they would visit Nagaland soon. “I will be paying a visit to Nagaland very soon…,” posted a fifth. A sixth added, “I have been to Sikkim and Meghalaya, would love to see Nagaland and other states of North East.”

