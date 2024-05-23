 Nancy Tyagi's third all-black Cannes look has left the Internet spellbound: 'You are such a moment' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nancy Tyagi's third all-black Cannes look has left the Internet spellbound: 'You are such a moment'

ByVrinda Jain
May 23, 2024 11:39 AM IST

Nancy Tyagi has revealed her third look, and netizens can't get enough of it. Take a look at her look here.

Nancy Tyagi, a fashion influencer, made her Cannes debut this year and left social media users stunned with her stellar self-made dresses. Her first outfit included a massive pink-coloured fluffy gown paired with a simple necklace. The second outfit was a lavender-coloured saree and headgear made with the same cloth material. Now, she has revealed her third look, and netizens can't get enough of it.

Nancy Tyagi revealed her third look at Cannes 2024. (Instagram)
Nancy Tyagi revealed her third look at Cannes 2024. (Instagram)

"Cannes Film Festival ka mera teesra outfit! Yeh mere dil ke bohot kareeb hai – ek corset, tail wali skirt aur stole ka perfect blend. Black ka elegance aur sleek look kuch aur hi hai. Yeh pura design maine khud banaya hai! (This is my third outfit for Cannes. This is very close to my heart. It includes a corset top, a tail skirt and a stole to make a perfect blend. Black has a good elegance and is sleek. I have made this entire outfit myself)" wrote Tyagi in the caption of the post. (Also Read: Nancy Tyagi dazzles again with yet another DIY Cannes outfit. Watch how she made it)

She also shared a video of her outfit. The clip shows her in the black outfit that has a corset top and a tail skirt. She paired it with a feathered stole and black gloves.

Take a look at her video here:

This post was shared on May 23. Since being shared, it has gained more than 3.5 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Well done, Nancy! You have proved dreams have no limits, and you have inspired me to take up challenging things in life. You are wow,"

A second added, "You are such a moment."

"This is called design and designer," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "Wow...what an amazing outfit!"

"Girl! You did it! Truly gifted, you're going to go a long way. Salute to you," posted a fifth.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Thursday, May 23, 2024
