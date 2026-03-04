‘Narayana Murthy all around’: YouTuber Ishan Sharma reacts to seeing massive Infosys billboard in London

“Landed in London and the first thing I see are massive Infosys billboards. No British brands. No American brands. Narayana Murthy all around,” Sharma wrote. He shared a picture that shows a huge Infosys billboard.

When Bengaluru-based YouTuber Ishan Sharma touched down in London, it wasn’t the Big Ben or the London Eye that caught his eye, it was a massive slice of home. Sharing a picture of a towering Infosys billboard, Sharma remarked on the sheer scale of Indian corporate presence abroad.

How did social media react? A social media user wrote, “Do you know how much revenue they generate per year? This poster will seem so small to you.” Another added, “Looks like Infosys is making a strong statement. It's great to see such a global presence in the city. Narayana Murthy knows how to leave an impression.”

A third joked, “He’s just making sure the Londoners are working 70 hours a week too,” referencing a past controversy. During a podcast with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, Murthy urged Indian youths to commit to 70 hours of work per week. The remark triggered a deeply polarised debate across India’s corporate landscape, with industry titans emerging on both sides of the 70-hour work week divide. A fourth commented, “Proud to be an Indian.”

Who is Ishan Sharma? His LinkedIn bio says he is a Bengaluru-based YouTube creator. His videos mainly focus on artificial intelligence, upskilling, and business. He also runs a marketing agency which works with brands in India, the US and the UK.

Controversy over Ishan Sharma's first home: Last year, the YouTuber found himself in the middle of a social media controversy after he shared a post about buying his first house in Bengaluru.

“Just bought the first house of my life in Bengaluru! I’ve rented all my life. Some will say buying a house is a bad idea. But not everything is an investment which needs to have an ROI (return on investment). You can’t put a rupee amount to the peace of mind and safety a home provides,” he has tweeted.

However, social media accused him of lying, referring to an old video he posted years ago about a house. They claimed that Sharma already had a house, and his post about purchasing one was engagement baiting.

The content creator later opened up about the controversy, sharing his side of the story.

“Note: I was renting a flat for the last 2 years. And just now purchased a new flat, my first one,” Sharma wrote.

The video I posted 2 years ago was a tour of the rented house. It was my first time living on my own away from parents and I even talked about the problems with renting it at 20:00 in the video,” he clarified.