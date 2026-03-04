‘Narayana Murthy all around’: YouTuber Ishan Sharma reacts to seeing massive Infosys billboard in London
In addition to London, Infosys also has offices in Derbyshire, Edinburgh, Nottingham, and Leeds in the UK.
When Bengaluru-based YouTuber Ishan Sharma touched down in London, it wasn’t the Big Ben or the London Eye that caught his eye, it was a massive slice of home. Sharing a picture of a towering Infosys billboard, Sharma remarked on the sheer scale of Indian corporate presence abroad.
“Landed in London and the first thing I see are massive Infosys billboards. No British brands. No American brands. Narayana Murthy all around,” Sharma wrote. He shared a picture that shows a huge Infosys billboard.
How did social media react?
A social media user wrote, “Do you know how much revenue they generate per year? This poster will seem so small to you.” Another added, “Looks like Infosys is making a strong statement. It's great to see such a global presence in the city. Narayana Murthy knows how to leave an impression.”
A third joked, “He’s just making sure the Londoners are working 70 hours a week too,” referencing a past controversy. During a podcast with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, Murthy urged Indian youths to commit to 70 hours of work per week. The remark triggered a deeply polarised debate across India’s corporate landscape, with industry titans emerging on both sides of the 70-hour work week divide. A fourth commented, “Proud to be an Indian.”
Who is Ishan Sharma?
His LinkedIn bio says he is a Bengaluru-based YouTube creator. His videos mainly focus on artificial intelligence, upskilling, and business. He also runs a marketing agency which works with brands in India, the US and the UK.
Controversy over Ishan Sharma's first home:
Last year, the YouTuber found himself in the middle of a social media controversy after he shared a post about buying his first house in Bengaluru.
“Just bought the first house of my life in Bengaluru! I’ve rented all my life. Some will say buying a house is a bad idea. But not everything is an investment which needs to have an ROI (return on investment). You can’t put a rupee amount to the peace of mind and safety a home provides,” he has tweeted.
However, social media accused him of lying, referring to an old video he posted years ago about a house. They claimed that Sharma already had a house, and his post about purchasing one was engagement baiting.
The content creator later opened up about the controversy, sharing his side of the story.
“Note: I was renting a flat for the last 2 years. And just now purchased a new flat, my first one,” Sharma wrote.
The video I posted 2 years ago was a tour of the rented house. It was my first time living on my own away from parents and I even talked about the problems with renting it at 20:00 in the video,” he clarified.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More