NASA marks first human sighting of Moon’s Orientale basin in historic Artemis II image: ‘Looks breathtaking’

NASA has marked a historic moment in space exploration after astronauts aboard the Artemis II mission captured the first human view of the Moon’s Orientale basin. Launched on April 1, 2026, the Artemis II mission carries four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft. (NASA)

Awe-inspiring new photos taken by the four-member Artemis II crew show striking views of both Earth and the Moon as their journey continues.

Among them, one image stands out for revealing part of the Orientale basin, a region never before seen directly by human eyes.

According to a report by CNN News, only robotic spacecraft had previously imaged this remote lunar feature.

The basin, which lies on the edge of the Moon’s near and far sides, is considered a key transition region.

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