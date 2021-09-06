Nasa posts incredible pic of Mars. Can you guess what the viral image shows?

If you are someone who loves seeing different space-related content, then you may be aware of the various incredible images and videos that are often shared on the official Instagram page managed by Nasa. There is now a latest post and chances are it will leave you intrigued.

“Beauty is everywhere,” Nasa wrote while sharing an image of Martial surface. “Just as water and lava can leave their marks on a landscape, wind is also an extremely powerful and erosive force. Wind shapes the surface of the Red Planet as these striking images of Maadim Vallis outflow channel on Mars demonstrates. The lines and colors in this photo taken from the @UAHiRISE camera on our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter are almost reminiscent of an abstract painting!” the space agency added.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than three lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated various kinds of comments.

“Wonderful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. Many also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts about the Mars-related post shared by Nasa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON