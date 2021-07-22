Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

“Summer is in full bloom,” this is how Nasa started its latest phytoplankton bloom-related post that has now left people mesmerised. Shared on Instagram, the post contains pictures that showcase plumes of turquoise, green, and light blue hues in water.

In the caption, the space agency also described about phytoplankton, the tiny plant-like organisms, in detail. They also added that the images they shared were captured by Landsat 8, an American Earth observation satellite.

“During late spring through to late summer, the specific combination of water temperature, nutrients, and sunlight cause populations of these plant-like organisms explode into enormous blooms, which can be seen here by our @NASAEarth Landsat 8 satellite. The swirls and shapes of the phytoplankton blooms are stimulated by the oceans’ complex circulation and abundant fronts – where separate water masses with distinct temperatures, salt levels and nutrients meet,” they shared.

The first image shows Phytoplankton bloom in the Baltic Sea. The second and the third images are of Gulf of St. Lawrence and Labrador Sea, respectively.

Since being posted some 15 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 9.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“Looks like a Van Gogh painting,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “Our planet and the diverse life forms it hosts! Magical!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

