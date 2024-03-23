NASA shares about 'planetary besties' Charon and Pluto. See mesmerising pic

NASA often shares numerous videos and pictures showcasing outer space. Now, once again, their another capture has left many people on the internet intrigued. This time, the space agency posted a picture of planetary besties- Charon and Pluto. After they posted about this double dwarf planet, it went viral. Pluto's moon Charon is pictured in the centre of the image. (Instagram/@NASA)

"Charon is the largest of Pluto's five moons – Charon is 754 miles (1,214 km) across, and Pluto is about 1,400 miles wide. The distance between them is 12,200 miles (19,640 km).⁣" wrote NASA in the caption of the post.

The space agency further added, "At half the size of Pluto, Charon is the largest known satellite relative to its parent body. The same surfaces of Charon and Pluto always face each other, a phenomenon called mutual tidal locking.⁣" (Also Read: NASA spots 'cosmic jewellery' 15,000 light years away from Earth, netizens say it's 'stunning')

While describing the image, they wrote, "Pluto's moon Charon is pictured in the centre of the image. The moon is mostly grey, with a reddish north (top) polar region. Impact craters scatter the surface of the moon, and a ridge divides the top half from the bottom half diagonally.⁣"

Take a look at the post shared by NASA here:

This post was shared on March 22. Since being posted, it has gained more than five lakh views. The share also has numerous comments. Many were in awe of the picture of the double dwarf planets. (Also Read: NASA Hubble Telescope captures Virgo galaxy cluster that is 52 million light-years away. See pic)

Check out how Instagram users reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "This is why I love NASA. If you get bored of looking at Earth, they have photos of stuff incomprehensibly far away and beautiful for you."

A second added, "I am really glad I was able to see this in my lifetime. Pluto and Charon are epically cool! Literally and figuratively!"

"What a delightful ode to Charon! It's incredible how Charon and Pluto dance together in their cosmic ballet, forming a unique double dwarf planet system," posted a third.

A fourth shared,"Charon looks very similar to our moon! Very beautiful indeed!"