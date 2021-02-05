NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?

If you’re someone who loves exploring the different space-related content on the Internet, then this image shared on official Instagram profile of NASA will leave you very happy. Even if you’re not, there is a high possibility that the beautiful image will make you go “Wow.”

The caption shared alongside the image explains that the picture shows Anti-Atlas Mountains in southwest Morocco. The post also reveals the reason behind the colourful appearance of the image.

"The photo was taken in infrared light — which is invisible to the naked eye — to highlight the different layers of rock and sediment, giving the tie-dye appearance," it reads

Take a look at the image and read the entire post:

Shared a little over seven hours ago, the post has already gathered more than 3.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t stop commenting about the gorgeousness of the picture. There were also some who shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

Comparing the image with a work of art an individual wrote, “Picasso is that you bro?” Another Instagram user expressed similar notion and said, “Looks like a painting.”

“So colourful and beautiful,” commented a third. “It is so beautiful,” shared a fourth.

There were several who wrote “Amazing” while commenting.

What do you think of the incredible share?

