IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(@NASA)
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(@NASA)
trending

NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?

NASA also shared a descriptive caption along with the gorgeous image.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST

If you’re someone who loves exploring the different space-related content on the Internet, then this image shared on official Instagram profile of NASA will leave you very happy. Even if you’re not, there is a high possibility that the beautiful image will make you go “Wow.”

The caption shared alongside the image explains that the picture shows Anti-Atlas Mountains in southwest Morocco. The post also reveals the reason behind the colourful appearance of the image.

"The photo was taken in infrared light — which is invisible to the naked eye — to highlight the different layers of rock and sediment, giving the tie-dye appearance," it reads

Take a look at the image and read the entire post:

Shared a little over seven hours ago, the post has already gathered more than 3.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t stop commenting about the gorgeousness of the picture. There were also some who shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

Comparing the image with a work of art an individual wrote, “Picasso is that you bro?” Another Instagram user expressed similar notion and said, “Looks like a painting.”

“So colourful and beautiful,” commented a third. “It is so beautiful,” shared a fourth.

There were several who wrote “Amazing” while commenting.

What do you think of the incredible share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@nasachandraxray)
trending

NASA shares pretty pic of a pulsar, shares surprising fact

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:22 AM IST
“Fascinating information,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(@NASA)
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(@NASA)
trending

NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST
NASA also shared a descriptive caption along with the gorgeous image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@sredits)
The image has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@sredits)
trending

Fake or real: Pic of couple posing on edge of cliff leaves people with thoughts

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:12 PM IST
“Whats stopping you from doing this?” reads the caption shared alongside the picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cat chef.(Instagram/@thatlittlepuff)
The image shows the cat chef.(Instagram/@thatlittlepuff)
trending

Watch: Cat chef shares sweet and spicy drink recipe. Will you try it?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:57 AM IST
“Aww puff's paws are using gloves,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the newly discovered chameleon.(Twitter/@SNSB_Aktuell)
The image shows the newly discovered chameleon.(Twitter/@SNSB_Aktuell)
trending

‘Smallest reptile’: Tiny chameleon that can even fit on fingertip discovered

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Scientists assume that the lizard's habitat is small, as is the case for similar subspecies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo provided by The Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son Glen Ray, both fictional characters.(AP)
This photo provided by The Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son Glen Ray, both fictional characters.(AP)
trending

Authorities in Texas issue alert with Chucky doll as suspect, later apologise

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:46 AM IST
The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows "hero" Shawn Fallon.(Facebook/@mta)
The image shows "hero" Shawn Fallon.(Facebook/@mta)
trending

City worker climbs down vent in New York to retrieve woman’s ring, earns praise

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
“Our Hero this week is MOW Infrastructure Supervisor Shawn Fallon!" reads a part of the post shared detailing the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the doggo sitting on the lap of the elderly patient.(Reddit)
The image shows the doggo sitting on the lap of the elderly patient.(Reddit)
trending

Doggo can’t control excitement after meeting elderly patient. Clip is aww-worthy

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:37 AM IST
“All hospitals should have pet visitation space,” demanded a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The eagle's wing can be seen in the video.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)
The eagle's wing can be seen in the video.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)
trending

Bird’s eye view: Eagle snatches and flies off with drone mid-air. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The video starts with a beautiful shot of the blue sea by the drone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the motorcycle made entirely out of chocolate.(Instagram/@amuaryguichon)
The image shows the motorcycle made entirely out of chocolate.(Instagram/@amuaryguichon)
trending

Pastry chef creates intricate motorcycle entirely from chocolate. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:23 PM IST
The clip starts with Guichon sculpting the body of the motorcycle from chocolate blocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man releases carps to Hoan Kiem lake on Kitchen God's Day as part of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations, the biggest festival of the year in Hanoi, Vietnam.(REUTERS)
A man releases carps to Hoan Kiem lake on Kitchen God's Day as part of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations, the biggest festival of the year in Hanoi, Vietnam.(REUTERS)
trending

Carp Diem: Vietnam kicks of Lunar year celebration with ornamental fish release

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:08 PM IST
On Hanoi's iconic Long Bien bridge, one group carried signs that read "RELEASE THE FISH, NOT THE PLASTIC BAGS!".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dog and the leopard trapped inside a toilet.(Sourced)
The image shows the dog and the leopard trapped inside a toilet.(Sourced)
trending

Dog gets trapped inside toilet with leopard for hours, miraculously survives

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The incident took place in Bilinele village in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. artist Matthew Willey paints a mural of bees at Pipers Corner School in the south-east English county of Buckinghamshire, part of his Good of the Hive project to hand-paint 50,000 bees on buildings around the world, (REUTERS)
U.S. artist Matthew Willey paints a mural of bees at Pipers Corner School in the south-east English county of Buckinghamshire, part of his Good of the Hive project to hand-paint 50,000 bees on buildings around the world, (REUTERS)
trending

This New York artist is on a mission to hand paint 50,000 bees. Here's why

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Willey painted his first bee mural on a 1920s-style stucco building in LaBelle, Florida in 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@toupsmeatery)
The video has now prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@toupsmeatery)
trending

Co-workers raise money to replace man’s stolen scooter. Watch wholesome video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:42 PM IST
“Mr. Raymond thanks y’all so much for helping him get a new scooter," reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two dogs named Maple and Cherry.(Instagram/@acoustictrench)
The image shows two dogs named Maple and Cherry.(Instagram/@acoustictrench)
trending

Human plays guitar, dogs listen intently. Watch super sweet video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:42 PM IST
The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Tanishka Sujit.(Twitter/@ANI)
The image shows Tanishka Sujit.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

13-year-old girl pursuing graduation solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded. Watch

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Tanishka Sujit is pursuing BA degree from Indore-based Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP