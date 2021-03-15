Nasa’s post about a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way wows people

There is something absolutely astounding about the images which showcase the world outside our Blue Planet. Those images often leave people amazed and also make them wonder about the vastness of the universe. There is a possibility that this recent post shared on Nasa Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram profile will evoke the same feelings in you.

“The center of our #MilkyWay galaxy contains an exotic collection of objects, including clouds of gas in the millions of degrees, neutron stars & white dwarf stars tearing material from companion stars, and Sagittarius A* — a supermassive #BlackHole weighing about 4 million times the mass of our Sun. The region around Sagittarius A* is shown in this composite image with Chandra X-ray data (green and blue) combined with radio data (red) from the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa,” they wrote.

Take a look at the share:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 26,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Sometimes studying at University gets boring, but pictures like these keep inspiring on the end product of all those equations,” wrote an Instagram user. To which the agency replied, “Stay inspired!”

“Stunning,” expressed another. “Spectacular,” commented a third. “Amazing and beautiful,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

