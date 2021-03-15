Nasa’s post about a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way wows people
There is something absolutely astounding about the images which showcase the world outside our Blue Planet. Those images often leave people amazed and also make them wonder about the vastness of the universe. There is a possibility that this recent post shared on Nasa Chandra X-ray Observatory’s official Instagram profile will evoke the same feelings in you.
“The center of our #MilkyWay galaxy contains an exotic collection of objects, including clouds of gas in the millions of degrees, neutron stars & white dwarf stars tearing material from companion stars, and Sagittarius A* — a supermassive #BlackHole weighing about 4 million times the mass of our Sun. The region around Sagittarius A* is shown in this composite image with Chandra X-ray data (green and blue) combined with radio data (red) from the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa,” they wrote.
Take a look at the share:
Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 26,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.
“Sometimes studying at University gets boring, but pictures like these keep inspiring on the end product of all those equations,” wrote an Instagram user. To which the agency replied, “Stay inspired!”
“Stunning,” expressed another. “Spectacular,” commented a third. “Amazing and beautiful,” said a fourth.
What are your thoughts on the post?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Ministry posts clip about Chenab bridge construction reaching a milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa’s post about a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police reacts to man’s stunt video atop moving car, rewards him with challan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mama eagle warms her eggs while being covered in snow. Pics stun netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammys 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask, posts pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cats take part in obstacle challenge, video sparks laugh riot among tweeple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune auto driver’s flawless Lavani has netizens hooked. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman creates intricate artwork with hole punches, leaves netizens amazed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit posts pic with pet doggo, tweets ‘My riyaaz partner’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha farmer builds car that runs on solar-powered battery during lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former student raises $27,000 for 77-year-old teacher living in car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox