‘Nawabi pro max’: Lucknow man rides scooter while walking dog in viral video

If you are a dog owner, you would know that taking your pet out for walks is part of the daily routine. Some people enjoy long evening strolls, while others simply walk around their neighbourhood with their furry companions. However, one man from Lucknow seems to have found his own unique and very “nawabi” way of taking his dog out. A now viral Instagram video showing a man riding a scooter while his dog calmly walks beside him has left the internet amused.

Lucknow man walks dog while riding scooter. (Instagram/@adhyayan_pandey_jii)

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The clip has especially resonated with social media users from Lucknow, with many joking that only the city of nawabs could make something as ordinary as walking a dog look this relaxed and stylish.

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Instagram video goes viral

The video was shared by the Instagram page @adhyayan_pandey_jii. The caption of the post read, "Uncle log ab scooty se kutta tehla rahe hain." Meanwhile, the text written in the video read, "Amazing view in Lucknow." The short clip shows a man slowly riding his scooter while his dog comfortably walks alongside him on the road. The unusual sight quickly grabbed attention online because of how effortlessly calm both the man and the dog looked in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} While many users found the clip wholesome and funny, a few also pointed out safety concerns related to riding without a helmet and driving one-handed on the footpath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While many users found the clip wholesome and funny, a few also pointed out safety concerns related to riding without a helmet and driving one-handed on the footpath. {{/usCountry}}

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Internet reacts

Soon after the video surfaced online, users flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions.

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One user joked, "Kutta scooty ko tehla raha hai lagta hai"

Another commented, "Khud nahi tehel rahe was personal"

A third user wrote, "No helmet, riding with one hand on a footpath .. do we want to celebrate it?"

Several people also said the clip perfectly captured Lucknow’s famous nawabi culture.

"City of nawabs for a reason," read one comment.

Another user wrote, "This can happen only in Lucknow that’s why people call the people of Lucknow Nawabs."

"Nawabi pro max," joked another person.

Some users also hilariously compared the dog in the video with their own energetic pets.

"Kya karein..uncle patle ho jate," one person commented.

Another added, "Inka pyaar se chal raha toh tehla rahe, hamara toh scooty se gira ke ghaseet le jaye"

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"How to tell you're from Lucknow, without saying you're from Lucknow," read another comment.

The lighthearted clip has now gone viral on Instagram, leaving many users entertained with its uniquely Lucknow-style charm and humour.