Man uses Porter to deliver item between two nearby towers; internet says ‘Nawabi’

In a video that has quickly gone viral on social media, a Porter service delivery boy in Lucknow documented one of the most amusing and oddly satisfying delivery assignments he’s received. Shared online, the clip captures the delivery agent introducing the task by saying, “Aaiye dikhate hai ek behtareen sa order aaya hai” (Come, let me show you an excellent order I’ve received), setting the tone for what turns out to be a humorous and surprisingly relatable moment. Many took to the comments section, suggesting humorous reasons.(Instagram/@badka_chetan)

The delivery involved transporting a parcel from Tower No. 17 to Tower No. 19—barely a few steps apart. The item? A copy of the game FC 25. The short clip ends with the delivery agent revealing he earned ₹38 for the task.

The video quickly gained traction, with social media users flooding the comments section with laughter, theories, and playful speculation about why such a short-distance delivery was placed.

Take a look at the video:

One user joked, “Mazaak mat bana, unke pass paisa hai wo kuch bhi kare, aur inke wajah se tujhe kaam mil raha hai, isliye kaam karo” (Don’t make fun of it—if they have money, they can do whatever they want. And it’s because of them that you’re getting work, so just do the job, not nonsense), defending the order. Another simply called the move “Nawabi” (royal behaviour).

Adding to the fun, a user wrote, “Un dono ka jhagda hua hoga bhai, game wapas dene ki baat usi din ki hui hogi, wo josh mein aake bola bhijwata hu” (Those two must’ve had a fight, bro. They probably decided to return the game the same day, and in the heat of the moment, one of them said, ‘I’ll send it back’), suggesting the delivery may have been triggered by a lovers’ spat. Others speculated it might involve a “secret couple” or that both individuals simply weren’t at home.

