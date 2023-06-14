NEET Result 2023: Twitter abuzz with memes as NEET results announced

Checking results is one of the most nerve-wracking experiences for any student. With nervousness in their hearts, every student hopes to pass their exams with good marks. While some may score well, others might not. Regardless of the results, Twitter is generally abuzz with memes and posts of the result day. Now, as National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG scores, many flocked to the microblogging website to share their reactions. Among them, several also posted memes that will leave you chuckling. Twitter abuzz with memes as NEET results announced.(Twitter/@thekoutilya)

Students can verify their results at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can use their login information to view the NEET UG results. Along with the NEET results, NTA also released the names of all-India top scorers, the grades they earned, and the category-specific cutoff marks. This time, Prabhanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh topped the medical entrance exam with a score of 720 out of 720.